Prep sports roundup: Matthew Witkow of Calabasas is six for six with two home runs

Matthew Witkow of Calabasas has started the season six for six with two home runs.

On Wednesday, he was three for three with four RBIs in a 10-5 win over Valencia in the Easton tournament.

Chaminade 4, Ventura 1: Adam Batmanian struck out six for the 2-0 Eagles.

Adam Batmanian of Chaminade

Crespi 9, Westlake 1: Diego Velazquez, Nate Lopez and Gavin Huff each had two hits for Crespi (2-0). Tyler Walton gave up one hit in six innings.

El Camino Real 1, Camarillo 0: Luke Howe threw a complete game with no walks and Gavin Farley drove in Vince Venia for the winning run in the seventh.

Thousand Oaks 7, Sun Valley Poly 3: Matthew Magruder, Omar Heredia, Dane Holt and James Luderer each had two hits for the 2-0 Lancers.

Bonita 6, Crescenta Valley 0: Daniel Nageer struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings and Andrew Sanchez hit a grand slam for Bonita.\

Bishop Alemany 12, Quartz Hill 4: Sophomore Chase Stevenson had two doubles and three RBIs for 2-0 Alemany.

Paraclete 5, Granada Hills 4: Carlo Ramirez struck out eight in six innings for Paraclete.

Birmingham 5, Santa Paula 1: Carlos Esparza stole five bases and added two hits and three RBIs for Birmingham.

St. Francis 3, Hart 2: Jayden Kim broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single in the seventh for St. Francis (2-0). Dominik Hidalgo had a two-run single in the sixth to tie the score.

Simi Valley 13, Chatsworth 8: Danny Pina had three hits and three RBIs and Jaxon Herron homered to lead 2-0 Simi Valley. Chatsworth’s Vicente Martinez went four for four.

West Ranch 6, Oaks Christian 3: Hunter Manning struck out eight in four innings for West Ranch (2-0).

Cleveland 6, La Canada 2: The Cavaliers (1-1) picked up the Easton tournament win. Kaeden Riepl threw 5 1/3 innings for the Cavaliers.

South Hills 4, La Salle 1: Zack Escalera had two hits and Victor Merlos had two RBIs for 2-0 South Hills.

Bell 6, Marshall 3: The Eagles (2-0) received two hits and two RBIs from David Gonzalez.

Softball

Orange Lutheran 8, Corona Santiago 2: Kai Minor went three for three and Rylee Silva and Ava Norton combined on a one-hitter for Orange Lutheran.

Norco 10, Murrieta Mesa 1: In a battle between two of the top softball teams in the Southland, Norco prevailed behind Ashley Duran and Dillyn Eckenrod, both of whom hit home runs. Peyton May struck out nine in five innings.