Cubs have a banner day to remember, now Dodgers will get their chance

One by one, the banners scaled up the four poles behind the center-field bleachers.

Flags commemorating the 1907 and 1908 World Series, as well as last year’s National League championship, were raised by three of the greatest players in Chicago Cubs history, Ryne Sandberg, Ferguson Jenkins and Billy Williams.

Anthony Rizzo and other current Cubs assembled under the last pole. Together, they pulled a white rope that slowly elevated the flag this city waited 108 years to win. The 2016 World Series banner now flapped back and forth in the windy night sky.

Wrigley Field roared.

From the visiting bench, Clayton Kershaw watched.

The ceremony before Monday night’s game was a long-awaited celebration for the players and fans of Chicago, but also a reminder of the rare opportunity Kershaw and the Dodgers have been granted.

The Dodgers will get another chance.

They will get another chance to take down the Cubs. They will get another chance to win the World Series. They will get another chance to do for Los Angeles what the Cubs did for Chicago last season.

The Dodgers’ season ended on this field last October, when the Cubs won Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. The Cubs won the series, four games to two, and went on to beat the Cleveland Indians in the World Series in seven games.

The season was the 28th in a row in which the Dodgers finished short of the World Series.

Except that wasn’t the end.

What the Dodgers didn’t know then was that they would re-sign their top three free agents, closer Kenley Jansen, third baseman Justin Turner and starting pitcher Rich Hill. The foundation of the team that was two wins from advancing to the World Series remained intact, courtesy of the combined $192 million ownership invested in the three players.

“You have to give credit to the organization for bringing that team together,” Kershaw said. “I do think we have a great chance to win.”

Turner was also grateful, and not only because the team rewarded him with a four-year, $64-million contract.

“I think the message from the front office was that they felt we had everything to win a championship last year,” Turner said. “I thought the message was written loud and clear.”

This is the team that could end a multi-decade drought, as the Cubs did last year. This is the team that could move Los Angeles to tears, as the Cubs did Chicago last year. This is the team that has a chance of “being part of something bigger than you,” as Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of his championship team.

Photos from the festivities ahead of the Cubs' home opener on Monday, April 10, 2017, at Wrigley Field.

That being said, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the Cubs were worthy champions.

“Last year, they were the best team,” Roberts said. “They were the best team from start to finish.”

There was a visual reminder of that dominance Monday night. With the banner-raising ceremony delayed by the almost two hours because of rain, Game 6 of last year’s NLCS was replayed on the video board at Wrigley Field.

Turner said he occasionally thought about the series over the winter.

“You try not to, but different stuff pops up, what you could have done different, how you could have gone about it different,” he said.

That night was particularly emotional for Turner. With the streets flooded with celebrating fans, the Dodgers’ team bus couldn’t depart from Wrigley Field. They remained in the clubhouse for about an hour until state troopers escorted them to their hotel.

Not that Turner was in rush.

“It took me a while to take my uniform off, not knowing whether or not I’d ever put it back on again,” he said. “Not only was it the end of the season, it was what could have been the end of my Dodgers career. I wasn’t ready to let go of it yet, I wasn’t ready for it to be over.”

When Turner re-signed, he was clear about his purpose. He was encouraged when he reported to sping training and found others similarly focused.

Roberts sensed this, too, which is why he didn’t bother to deliver his customary start-of-the-season speech on opening day.

“If you hang around this team for a while, you’ll see there’s kind of a quiet confidence, where there’s not a lot of speeches, there’s not a lot of rah-rah, pump-up, get-hyped-up,” Turner said. “Guys know their roles, guys know what they need to do, guys know what they need to do to prepare and go out and play the game.”

This evolution in mentality is one of several reasons Roberts is convinced the Dodgers are a more formidable team than they were last year. Young players such as Corey Seager, Joc Pederson and Yasmani Grandal continue developing. Newcomer Logan Forsythe is a significant upgrade at second base. The relievers are now accustomed to being called on in any inning.

Kershaw anticipates the Dodgers will have to return to Wrigley Field in the fall in order to get to the World Series for the first time since 1988.

“You can say who’s favored, who’s the best team, who’s not, but at the end of the day, they won the World Series,” Kershaw said. “They are the team to beat. I think any team that wins the World Series is the World Series champion until you beat them.”

The Dodgers will have the chance.

dylan.hernandez@latimes.com