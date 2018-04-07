Letters: Jansen will get no relief from the fans

I had to laugh at the lengths to which reader Kirk Baker went last Saturday to prop up turnover machine Sam Darnold and diminish Josh Rosen. He compared the character of two people I doubt he has ever met, and he even tried to relate politics to football. But what he really missed is the fact that Darnold is likely to join a long line of first round Trojan quarterback busts in the NFL, with college stats that were bloated by hiding behind a superlative offensive line.