Letters: Fans like Mike Trout just the way he is

Mike Scioscia would probably be a good scout. A capable manager he is not and that means he probably would be mediocre as a bullpen coach. His pitching coach is pitiful. Albert Pujois should gracefully retire. It is only a matter of time until he is thrown out at first from the outfield. Upton should not be batting in a slot where runs are expected to be produced and Valbuena should be dispatched to Salt Lake.