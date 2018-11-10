Letters: Like Magic, patience with Lakers disappears

As a young sportswriter I covered the Lakers in Magic Johnson’s first year. I vividly remember a humble, respectful, wide-eyed rookie in the gym at College of the Desert that first day. Fast forward nearly 40 years and I’m no longer a young sportswriter and it seems Earvin Johnson has evolved into a known volatile leader. It saddens me that any organization will put up with this style of leadership, and by inference, that Jeanie Buss tolerates it. So much more is owed to the legacy of Dr. Jerry Buss, Bob Steiner, Jerry West and the many other professional executives who made the Lakers the storied franchise it is today.