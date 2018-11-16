Letters: If USC coach can stay, it would be a feat of Clay

After reading Clay Helton’s take on his job status, it is obvious that he is either in denial, clueless, or an incredibly good liar. And if he seriously believes that there is nothing wrong with the USC football program, we can add delusional to the list. He may very well be a wonderful guy, as everyone is quick to point out, but the team does not need a “good ol’ boy” running the ship. They need a proven and effective leader, a coach who will do just that, “coach,” and develop the talent on the team. It’s not happening and he needs to go. (Maybe take Lynn Swann with him).