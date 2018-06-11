NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Mississippi State locks up berth

Tanner Allen’s double in the 11th inning drove in the go-ahead run and sparked a four-run rally as Mississippi State outlasted Vanderbilt 10-6 on Sunday night to advance to the College World Series.
Allen’s line drive into the right-field corner scored pinch-hitter Josh Hatcher, who had walked to lead off the inning.
Mississippi State (37-27), which will be headed to Omaha for the first time since 2013, later scored a second run when Justin Foscue drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Rowdey Jordan, who had reached on an infield single. Luke Alexander followed with a two-run single to push the Bulldogs’ lead to four runs.
Vanderbilt (35-27) had rallied from three runs down in the ninth inning to force extra innings in Nashville.
Texas 4, Tennessee Tech 2: The most dangerous offensive team in the country was rendered harmless.
Tennessee Tech managed just three hits, a season low, against Texas pitchers Chase Shugart and Blair Henley as the Longhorns evened the series 1-1. Game 3 is Monday in Austin.
Kody Clemens drove in two runs, one with his 23rd home run of the season for Texas (41-21).
Tennessee Tech (53-11) leads the nation in several categories, including runs (10-plus a game) and home runs. The Golden Eagles managed two hits and one unearned run in six innings against Shugart (6-3).
The three total hits in the game were fewest for Texas Tech since Feb. 27, 2015, when they had one hit against Northern Illinois.
Auburn 3, Florida 2: Auburn got a number of clutch performances from freshmen with its season on the line. And one huge hit from a fifth-year senior.
Luke Jarvis’ RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave Auburn (43-22) a victory over the top-seeded Gators and set up a Game 3 on Monday in Gainesville.
Florida (46-19), the defending champion, hasn’t lost consecutive games at home since April 2017.
Tanner Burns and Cody Greenhill, two freshman All-American pitchers, held the Gators in check throughout the day.
Duke 11, Texas Tech 2: Max Miller drove in four runs as Duke avoided elimination again.
The Blue Devils (45-17), who are trying to reach their first World Series since 1961, had to win four consecutive games to take the Athens Regional after losing their opener there. They started their first-ever super regional with a 6-4 loss to Texas Tech (43-18).
Graeme Stinson (5-1) threw seven scoreless innings to help Duke force Game 3 in Lubbock on Monday.
South Carolina 8, Arkansas 5: LT Tolbert hit a grand slam to help South Carolina (37-25) even the series. Tolbert’s blast highlighted a five-run fifth inning for the Gamecocks, who will face the Razorbacks (43-19) in a deciding third game on Monday in Fayetteville.