MLB makes Mike Trout a scapegoat for its marketing failings

Attendance league-wide is trending toward the lowest figure in 15 years. And the television numbers in this town continue to trend near the bottom. How dare Manfred criticize Trout for not promoting the game when the commissioner himself won’t intercede in the Dodgers battle with DirecTV? And don’t kid yourself, this blackout had on-field implications this month when newcomer Max Muncy was not voted into the All-Star game. Who is going to vote for somebody they have never seen?