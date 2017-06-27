Chris Paul, Clippers meet to discuss future

Chris Paul and the Clippers, four days before the NBA’s free-agency period starts, had a meeting Tuesday at his representatives’ offices to discuss their future together, said an NBA executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The plan, the executive said, is for the two sides to talk in a few days, probably on Friday night, when teams can begin negotiating with free agents at 9 PDT.

Paul is a priority for the Clippers to re-sign after he opted out of his contract last week and became an unrestricted free agent.

Paul can earn $205 million over five years with the Clippers. He can make $152 million over four years with another team.

