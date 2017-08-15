MLB: Reds put catcher Devin Mesoraco on the disabled list

Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco will be out three to six weeks after he broke a bone in his left foot Monday.

Mesoraco, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, was hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs starter Jose Quintana in the second inning of a 15-5 loss at Wrigley Field.

Mesoraco is hitting .213 in 56 games with six homers and 14 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2014 when he batted .273 with 25 homers and 80 RBIs, but two hip surgeries and a left shoulder operation limited Mesoraco to 39 games with 95 at-bats in 2015 and 2016. In those two seasons, he had a .158 average and no home runs. The Reds recalled outfielder Phillip Ervin from Triple-A Louisville to fill the roster spot before Tuesday night's game at Chicago.

Indians’ Andrew Miller expected to return Friday

Cleveland Indians left-hander Andrew Miller is set to pitch one inning of rehab this week before being activated prior to the start of the team's series in Kansas City on Friday.

Miller has been out since Aug. 2 with right knee patella tendinitis.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Miller will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. Miller is expected to throw one inning. If all goes well, he'll join the team in Kansas City.

Miller is 4-3 with a 1.67 ERA and two saves in 46 games this season. He had his second blown save of the season in his last outing, giving up a three-run double to Boston's Eduardo Nunez.

Miller had walked 10 batters in his previous 21 innings before going on the disabled list.

CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. CAPTION Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas.

sports@latimes.com