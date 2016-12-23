Justin Turner signs $64-million, four-year Dodgers contract

Justin Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized their $64-million, four-year deal, with the third baseman signing the contract Friday.

Turner gets a $4-million signing bonus, payable Dec. 31, under the agreement, and salaries of $12 million next year, $11 million in 2018, $18 million in 2019 and $19 million in 2020.

He would get a $1-million assignment bonus each time he is traded.

“JT has been, and will continue to be, a vital part of the Dodgers on the field, in the clubhouse and in the community,” Los Angeles President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said in a statement. “His talent, work ethic, leadership and instincts for the game embodies a lot of what we look for in a Dodger player.”

Los Angeles also has a pending $80-million, five-year agreement with closer Kenley Jansen. The deals raise the Dodgers' projected luxury tax payroll to $230 million next year, in line for a tax of about $19 million.

The 32-year-old Turner spent two seasons with Baltimore and four with the New York Mets, then became a free agent when the Mets failed to offer a 2014 contract. A Southern California native who attended Cal State Fullerton, he signed a $1-million, one-year deal with the Dodgers, hit .340 in 109 games, and took over as the starting third baseman.

Turner hit .275 with 27 homers and 90 RBIs this year, batted .400 with five RBIs in the division series against Washington, then .200 with three RBIs in the NL Championship Series loss to the Chicago Cubs. He failed to accept the Dodgers' $17.2-million qualifying offer.

“Playing in Los Angeles has been special for me, and I want to continue to represent and give back to this community,” Turner said in a statement.

At the winter meetings, the Dodgers announced a $48-million, three-year contract with left-hander Rich Hill, acquired from Oakland at the trade deadline Aug. 1.

Etc.

The Marlins sealed a deal Friday with right-hander Brad Ziegler, their latest move in an attempt to emulate recent playoff teams by building a strong bullpen. Ziegler reached an agreement last week on the $16 million, two-year contract, which became final after he passed a physical. Miami also gave right-hander Junichi Tazawa a $12 million, two-year contract. Incumbent closer A.J. Ramos will remain in that job. … The Detroit Tigers brought back Alex Avila to play behind starting catcher James McCann, giving Avila a $2-million, one-year contract. ...

Outfielder Ender Inciarte has avoided salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves, agreeing to a $30,525,000, five-year contract. The deal covers four years of arbitration eligibility and one year of free agency, and gives Atlanta a club option for 2022. … Cuban right-hander Norge Ruiz agreed to a minor league contract with the Oakland Athletics that includes a $2-million signing bonus. The 22-year-old spent three seasons pitching in Cuba's Serie Nacional and went 24-17 with a 2.55 ERA in 55 starts and five relief appearances.

