Dodgers (presumably) will open playoffs Oct. 6

It only feels as if the Dodgers already have clinched the National League West. Amid all the talk of their trying to win more games than any team in major league history, we offer this reminder: The magic number is not zero. (It’s 36.)

That said, the Dodgers are about to win their fifth consecutive NL West title, and all Los Angeles is thinking about is that first World Series since 1988. So when do the playoffs start?

The Dodgers would open the playoffs Friday, Oct. 6, according to the postseason schedule announced Tuesday.

The NL Championship Series begins Saturday, Oct. 15. The World Series starts Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The Dodgers have the best record in the major leagues. If they maintain that, they would have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The rule awarding home-field edge in the World Series to the team representing the league that won the All-Star Game has been rescinded, effective this year.

The league also announced that TBS would carry the NL Division Series and the NLCS. Fox airs the World Series.

You can find the complete postseason schedule here.

