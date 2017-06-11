Corey Seager hits first career grand slam in Dodgers' 9-7 win over Reds

On Sunday morning, as Corey Seager walked through the clubhouse, Austin Barnes kidded him. Was that really your first career walk-off hit Saturday night? No way, Barnes said.

It was, on what became a weekend of firsts. On Sunday afternoon, Seager hit his first career grand slam, capping a six-run eighth inning and powering the Dodgers to a dramatic 9-7 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Dodgers completed a three-game sweep with four home runs — two by Cody Bellinger, one by Utley and the decider by Seager.

The Dodgers trailed, 7-3, through seven innings. With one out in the eighth, Bellinger homered and Yasmani Grandal singled, and the Reds turned to closer Raisel Iglesias for what they hoped would be a five-out save.

Iglesias could barely throw a strike.

He walked Yasiel Puig on four pitches.

He walked Enrique Hernandez on 13 pitches, after fouling off eight.

He walked Chase Utley on six pitches, forcing home a run and closing the gap to 7-5.

At that point, Iglesias had thrown 23 pitches without recording an out.

The 24th pitch was no better. Seager hit it for a grand slam, and the Dodgers had an incredible comeback victory in hand.

Kenley Jansen sealed it by working a perfect ninth inning for the save, with one strikeout. He has converted all 11 save opportunities this season, with 43 strikeouts and no walks.

