MLB report: Tigers' JaCoby Jones feels 'lucky' with only needing nine stitches after beaning

Detroit outfielder JaCoby Jones said he felt lucky a day after being hit in the face by a pitch that later sparked a benches-clearing tussle between the Tigers and Minnesota Twins.

Jones was taken to the hospital Saturday after getting a scare when a pitch from Twins reliever Justin Haley left him bloodied and a little dazed. He needed nine stitches in his lip, but said he was still able to have dinner that night. Jones said he would have a few more tests when the team returned to Detroit but experienced no signs of a concussion.

“It could've knocked out all my teeth or struck me square in the eye,” Jones said Sunday. “I am lucky it hit me in my big lip and just made it bigger. It's all good.”

Jones was placed on the 10-day disabled list, as was Haley with tendinitis in his right biceps.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd was ejected later in the game after throwing behind Twins slugger Miguel Sano, who got into a shoving match with catcher James McCann as both benches cleared.

Sano was also ejected, but Twins manager Paul Molitor said on Sunday morning that he did not expect any hard feelings to linger between the two teams. The injury-ravaged Tigers recalled outfielder Jim Adduci from triple-A Toledo to fill in for Jones.

Toronto manager John Gibbons has been ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus during the third inning of the Blue Jays' game at Angel Stadium. Gibbons was angered Sunday when Kole Calhoun apparently attempted to call timeout right before a pitch from Marcus Stroman. De Jesus moved, but didn't call time until Stroman's pitch already had been delivered for ball four. Gibbons argued the pitch shouldn't have counted, but De Jesus allowed Calhoun to take first base after consulting with his fellow umpires.