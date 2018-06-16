Three up, three down: Paul Goldschmidt has awoken; all six division winners could repeat

Goldschmidt happens: We were about to write off the Arizona Diamondbacks after a horrendous May in which they lost 19 of 27 games and their two best offensive players: outfielder A.J. Pollock (broken thumb) and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (broken bat). But they’re back in first place in the National League West, bolstered in part by a trade for outfielder Jon Jay, who hit .345 in his first eight games as a fill-in for Pollock, but mostly by the revival of Goldschmidt, who has reclaimed his status as one of baseball’s most feared hitters. He batted .144 in May. He is batting .456 in June, with seven home runs in 14 games. The Diamondbacks’ record in June: 11-3. In one span, Goldschmidt became the first major league player in 50 years with at least two extra-base hits and at least two RBI in four consecutive games.