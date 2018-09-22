Three up, three down: Old rotation has propelled A's to verge of playoffs

Black eye, blue eye: Even if Cubs shortstop Addison Russell remains off the field as the league investigates allegations of domestic abuse, the postseason still would include four players previously suspended under the MLB domestic violence policy: pitchers Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees, Jeurys Familia of the A’s, Roberto Osuna of the Astros, and Steven Wright of the Boston Red Sox. We asked Dodgers chairman Mark Walter why he has made clear players with a history of domestic violence and sexual abuse have no place on the Dodgers: “I guess, because of the world we live in, it’s not an obvious question, which is a sad statement. It should be an obvious question. ... People fail. I’m not here to attack everybody in the world. But you do have to make decisions that take that into account, and I think we try to do that. I think we have to tell people that that matters more than what is on their plate for the next three hours. It’s going to last a lot longer.”