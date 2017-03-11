Venus Williams overcomes slow start, wins second-round match at Paribas

There can’t be many tournaments in which Venus Williams has gone more than a decade without a victory. If there are any, the BNP Paribas Open is no longer on that list.

Williams avoided the tournament for 15 years after she and her father, Richard, were targeted by boos and alleged racial slurs after she withdrew from the 2001 semifinal against her sister, Serena, at the last minute. Serena returned here in 2015, but Venus didn’t come back until last year and lost her first match. On Saturday, despite heavy wraps on her left thigh and right shoulder, she came back for a 1-6, 7-6, 6-1 victory over Jelena Jankovic of Serbia.

“The past is the past, but I'm happy that I was able to move forward and everyone was able to move forward,” she said. “I had so much support today. ... If I wasn't willing to move on, I wouldn't be back in Indian Wells. It's no good to hang on to things.”

Serena Williams, who defeated Venus in the Australian Open final, pulled out of this tournament because of knee pain. “If she could be here, she would. Trust me. She loves it,” Venus said.

Friendship took a back seat for world No. 2 Angelique Kerber as she ended a streak of early exits here. Kerber overpowered German compatriot Andrea Petkovic — a longtime friend and her roommate at the Rio Olympics — 6-2, 6-1, in 58 minutes. Kerber, who will soon regain the No. 1 world ranking from Serena Williams, will next face Pauline Parmentier of France, who’s No. 62 in the world.

“Of course it was not so easy to play against her, and we know each other very long. We have both up-and-downs in our careers,” Kerber said of Petkovic. “I was trying today just focusing more on my side of the tennis court, just being focused on my game, because I think the last three years I lose here in the first round.”

No. 13 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark easily beat Magda Linette of Poland, 6-3, 6-0, in her first match. Wozniacki will face unseeded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who upset No. 23 Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

“I was happy with the effort. It's always tough playing the first round here. The balls fly, the ball goes fast through the air and slows down once it hits the court and the bounce is very high,” Wozniacki said.

Other top-seeded women who advanced include No. 4 Simona Halep of Romania, who beat Donna Vekic of Croatia, 6-4, 6-1; and No. 6 Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland, who beat Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, 6-3, 6-4. Julia Goerges of Germany upset No. 16 Samantha Stosur of Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

In the biggest upset of the men’s second-round matches, unseeded Fabio Fognini of Italy ousted No. 7 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4. But No. 3 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland defeated Paolo Lorenzi of Italy, 6-3, 6-4, in his opener. “It's my first win since Australian Open, so it's been long time and it was good to feel good on the court again,” Wawrinka said.

Also advancing: No. 8 Dominic Thiem of Austria defeated Jeremy Chardy of France, 6-2, 6-4; No. 13 Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic held off American Bjorn Fratangelo, 7-6(4), 6-4; and No. 20 John Isner of the U.S. reeled off 23 aces in defeating Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan, 7-6(0), 7-6 (6).

In a late match, top-seeded Andy Murray of Great Britain faced qualifier Vasek Pospisil of Canada..

