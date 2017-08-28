College football: Eighth Gator suspended for opener against Michigan

An eighth Florida player has been suspended for Saturday’s opener against Michigan. Coach Jim McElwain said that receiver James Robinson, who was cited for marijuana possession last week, won’t play against the Wolverines.

McElwain said “of course not” when asked whether Robinson would be available. Robinson and linebacker Ventrell Miller, both freshmen, were cited for possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana Aug. 21. Miller is one of seven players under indefinite suspension for misusing university funds.

Davis day to day after gunshot wound

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, shot in the right leg outside a Tuscaloosa bar early Sunday, was released from the hospital, coach Nick Saban said. Saban said that the 6-foot-7, 306-pound sophomore was getting treatment and was “day to day” for the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s opener Saturday night against No. 3 Florida State.

Blough questionable

Purdue is unsure about the availability of quarterback David Blough for Saturday’s opener against No. 16 Louisville. Last year’s Big Ten passing leader resumed practicing Sunday after being sidelined for two weeks because of a sprained right shoulder.

Two Huskies suspended

Washington linebacker Azeem Victor was suspended one game and defensive back Austin Joyner two games for an unspecified violation of team rules, coach Chris Petersen announced. Victor and Joyner will be at home in Seattle when the No. 8 Huskies open the season Friday at Rutgers.

BYU-LSU moved

The Brigham Young-Louisiana State game will be played Saturday night at the Superdome in New Orleans after massive flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey forced it to be relocated from NRG Stadium, ESPN announced.

Finding a stadium to play the neutral-site game was in the hands of the television network and game organizers who wanted to find a place that allowed convenient access to at least some fans already holding tickets.