Women's basketball: Beavers stuff Baylor win streak

Marie Gulich had 26 points and Oregon State shot 58 percent in the second half to upset second-seeded Baylor, 72-67 on Friday night in the Lexington regional semifinals.

The Beavers handed the Lady Bears their first loss since November and earned a second Elite Eight appearance in three seasons. They will face Louisville on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

Two years after upsetting Baylor in the Dallas Regional final, Oregon State (26-7) followed up with a steady performance to improve to 4-0 against Baylor while ending its 30-game winning streak.

The Beavers had to withstand nine consecutive points by Alexis Morris that got the Lady Bears (33-2) to 69-67 with 42 seconds remaining before Katie McWilliams’ left-corner three-pointer 30 seconds later sealed it.

Mississippi State 71, North Carolina State 57: Teaira McCowan scored 24 points on 11-for-11 shooting, pulled down 15 rebounds and helped the top-seeded Bulldogs advance to face UCLA in the final of the Kansas City regional.

The Bulldogs (35-1), who set a school record for wins in a season, will be playing for a second consecutive spot in the Final Four.

Louisville 86, Stanford 59: Asia Durr had 24 points and the top-seeded Cardinals (35-2) trailed for just 53 seconds against the No. 4 seed Cardinal in the Lexington, Ky., regional semifinal. Louisville has won 10 straight.