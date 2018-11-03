Pac-12 football: Wilkins, Harry lead Sun Devils past No. 15 Utah 38-20

Manny Wilkins threw three touchdown passes to N'Keal Harry and Arizona State beat Utah 38-20 on Saturday, knocking the No. 16 Utes out of sole possession of first place in Pac-12 South.
The Utes (6-3, 4-3 Pac-12) lost quarterback Tyler Huntley to an apparent shoulder or arm injury in the third quarter.
The loss snapped Utah's four-game winning streak and dropped the Utes into a first-place tie with Arizona in the clogged Pac-12 South. USC was a half-game back and played Oregon State later Saturday. Arizona State (5-4, 3-3), with consecutive victories over USC and Utah, also is a half-game out.