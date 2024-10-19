High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.
RUSHING
• Eimesse Essis, Tustin: Rushed for 293 yards and two touchdowns in win over El Modena.
• Trey Freking, South Pasadena: Rushed for 273 yards in 33 carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Monrovia.
• Anthony League, Long Beach Millikan: Rushed for 256 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Lakewood.
• Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns in win over Culver City.
• Jamir Belote, Manual Arts: The freshman gained 229 yards in seven carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Santee.
• Julius Gillick, Edison: Rushed for 219 yards and one touchdown in win over Los Alamitos.
PASSING
• Jaiden Noel, Venice: Passed for 314 yards and five touchdowns in win over Palisades.
• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Completed 11 of 14 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns in win over Westlake.
• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns in win over Servite.
• Brady Bretthauer, Valencia: Passed for four touchdowns in win over Hart.
• Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial: Passed for 251 yards and one touchdown in win over Murrieta Valley.
• Jackson Taylor, Thousand Oaks: Passed for six touchdowns and ran for another in double overtime loss to Rio Mesa.
RECEIVING
• Kamryn Jones, Rancho Christian: Made 17 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Arlington.
• Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Caught six passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in win over Westlake.
• Nathan Santa Cruz, Venice: Caught six passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns in win over Palisades.
DEFENSE
• Noah Czaykowski, Beckman: Made two interceptions in an overtime win over La Palma Kennedy.
• Matt Lopez, Edison: Recorded two sacks in win over Los Alamitos.
• Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei: Contributed three of his team’s seven sacks in win over JSerra.
• Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo: Had two sacks in win over San Clemente, giving him 22 this season.
• Davon Benjamin, Oaks Christian: Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in win over St. Bonaventure.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Craig Walker, Carson: Had a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in win over Gardena.
• Dylan Moreno, San Pedro: Made two field goals at the Coliseum in overtime win over Banning.
• Aiden Migirdichian, Orange Lutheran: Kicked two field goals in win over Santa Margarita.
• Brian Bonner, Valencia: Had a 95-yard kickoff return and 98-yard touchdown run in win over Hart.
