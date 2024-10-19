High school football top performers in the Southland

Quarterback Husan Longstreet of Corona Centennial takes off on a run against Murrieta Valley.

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

• Eimesse Essis, Tustin: Rushed for 293 yards and two touchdowns in win over El Modena.

• Trey Freking, South Pasadena: Rushed for 273 yards in 33 carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Monrovia.

• Anthony League, Long Beach Millikan: Rushed for 256 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Lakewood.

• Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns in win over Culver City.

• Jamir Belote, Manual Arts: The freshman gained 229 yards in seven carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Santee.

Advertisement

• Julius Gillick, Edison: Rushed for 219 yards and one touchdown in win over Los Alamitos.

PASSING

• Jaiden Noel, Venice: Passed for 314 yards and five touchdowns in win over Palisades.

• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Completed 11 of 14 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns in win over Westlake.

Koa Malau’ulu with a beautiful throw to Carson Clark for a 32-yard TD for Bosco! HALF: Bosco 13, Servite 10@koa1malauulu 🤝 @Carsonclark_11 @CIFSS | @boscofootball pic.twitter.com/ypybX6fLcS — NFHS Network (@NFHSNetwork) October 19, 2024

• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns in win over Servite.

• Brady Bretthauer, Valencia: Passed for four touchdowns in win over Hart.

• Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial: Passed for 251 yards and one touchdown in win over Murrieta Valley.

• Jackson Taylor, Thousand Oaks: Passed for six touchdowns and ran for another in double overtime loss to Rio Mesa.

RECEIVING

• Kamryn Jones, Rancho Christian: Made 17 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Arlington.

• Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Caught six passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in win over Westlake.

• Nathan Santa Cruz, Venice: Caught six passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns in win over Palisades.

DEFENSE

Advertisement

• Noah Czaykowski, Beckman: Made two interceptions in an overtime win over La Palma Kennedy.

• Matt Lopez, Edison: Recorded two sacks in win over Los Alamitos.

• Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei: Contributed three of his team’s seven sacks in win over JSerra.

• Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo: Had two sacks in win over San Clemente, giving him 22 this season.

• Davon Benjamin, Oaks Christian: Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in win over St. Bonaventure.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Craig Walker, Carson: Had a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in win over Gardena.

• Dylan Moreno, San Pedro: Made two field goals at the Coliseum in overtime win over Banning.

• Aiden Migirdichian, Orange Lutheran: Kicked two field goals in win over Santa Margarita.

• Brian Bonner, Valencia: Had a 95-yard kickoff return and 98-yard touchdown run in win over Hart.