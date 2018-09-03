Serena Williams squarely meets challenge, advances to quarterfinals

She has been open in acknowledging her journey has been more difficult than she imagined, and that might explain why she got more support from the crowd when she struggled during that second set on Sunday than when she marched through that first set with stunning precision. Fans who were awed during the first six games — and with her pre-pregnancy feats — could more easily identify with her and sympathize when she stumbled. She’s human, after all. It took her awhile, though, to admit that to herself.