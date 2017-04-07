NBA: For Russell Westbrook, it's triple-double history

Russell Westbrook became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season, but failed for the second game in a row to break Oscar Robertson's single-season record for most triple-doubles.

Westbrook fell two assists shy of what would have been his 42nd triple-double in the Oklahoma City Thunder's one-sided 120-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

On a rough night all around, Westbrook had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, along with eight turnovers before coach Billy Donovan pulled him with 2:34 to play.

Devin Booker scored 21 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter for the Suns, who snapped a 13-game losing streak.

Westbrook did get the six assists he needed to assure that he'd join Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double for a season.

Atlanta 114, at Cleveland 100: Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Hawks, despite resting center Dwight Howard and missing three other key starters, stunned the Cavaliers. The Hawks outworked and outgunned the defending NBA champions, who blew a chance to move closer to securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a flat performance.

Detroit 114, at Houston 109: Stanley Johnson made a tiebreaking three-pointer with 32.4 seconds left and added two free throws to lift the Pistons over the Rockets. Backup center Boban Marjanovic led the Pistons with 27 points.

at Toronto 96, Miami 94: DeMar DeRozan broke Vince Carter's franchise record with his 31st 30-point game of the season, scoring 38 points in a Raptors victory. Cory Joseph added 14 points and Kyle Lowry had 12 in his second game back form an injury.

San Antonio 102, at Dallas 89: With the Spurs resting most of their starters, Bryn Forbes scored a career-high 27 points against the Mavericks, who pulled most of their key players in the second half.

at Memphis 101, New York 88: Mike Conley scored 31 points for the Grizzlies, who clinched the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with a victory over the Knicks.

at Utah 120, Minnesota 113: Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 39 points as the Jazz rallied to beat the Timberwolves.

at Denver 122, New Orleans 106: Rookie Jamal Murray scored 30 points as the Nuggets kept their postseason hopes afloat.