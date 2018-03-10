Remembering Manute Bol and the favorite of many tall tales about him

"I watched a clip of that game a little while ago and we all kept looking at him like, 'He's not going to keep making them,' and he did," Suns legend Dan Majerle said. "His shot was so unorthodox. When he kept making them it was kind of funny, to tell the truth, to watch that big guy out there shooting threes. Nowadays, it's nothing to see a 7-5 guy out there shooting threes. Back then, it wasn't like he was going to be out there just firing away, but he just kept making one after another. It was pretty comical."