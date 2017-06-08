Body of former NFL player James Hardy found in Indiana river

Authorities said Thursday that former NFL wide receiver James Hardy has been found dead in a river in northeast Indiana.

The Allen County Coroner's Office said that although the 31-year-old's body has been identified, the cause and manner of his death are still being investigated. His body was discovered Wednesday in the Maumee River in Fort Wayne.

The coroner’s office said relatives of the former Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens player reported him missing a few weeks ago.

The former Indiana University star was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Bills. A series of injuries limited him to 16 games over two seasons in Buffalo. He also played for Baltimore before being released in 2011.

Police said an employee of Fort Wayne's water filtration plant discovered his body.