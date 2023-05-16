Advertisement
California

Body found in dry wash of Los Angeles River near Elysian Park

An aerial view of the Los Angeles River flows through a concrete channel and near a residential neighborhood.
The Los Angeles River flows near residential neighborhoods near Elysian Park on March 29.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
A body was found Tuesday morning in the dry wash of the Los Angeles River near the Elysian Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

Firefighters discovered the corpse around 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North Avenue 19, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a death investigation. It had no specifics on the cause of death.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

