Body found in dry wash of Los Angeles River near Elysian Park

The Los Angeles River flows near residential neighborhoods near Elysian Park on March 29.

A body was found Tuesday morning in the dry wash of the Los Angeles River near the Elysian Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

Firefighters discovered the corpse around 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North Avenue 19, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a death investigation. It had no specifics on the cause of death.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.