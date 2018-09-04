Despite becoming a joke to the internet after his first broadcast, Jason Witten hopes to join the Cowboy greats who excel in the booth

“There is an exposure certainly to all of us that were part of the organization,” Aikman said. “And then I think there’s a familiarity that comes with that. With us winning the way we were able to win, Irvin was a household name, Deion — who didn’t spend his entire career with the Cowboys — he was a household name. I was as well. That’s probably somewhat encouraging to these executives, to hire somebody that doesn’t have to be introduced to the public.