Jordan Palmer is all-in on his quarterback prospects Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Kyle Allen

"I don't care who goes first, I care that these guy go to the right situations," Palmer said. "The end goal is to get them ready for their rookie year. I couldn't care less where they get drafted. Deshaun Watson was the third quarterback taken last year, and two teams traded up to take quarterbacks other than him. As soon as he was taken by the Houston Texans, which was the goal all along, none of it mattered. He went to the best spot for him."