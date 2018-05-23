NFL rule change: No more lowering helmet to initiate contact

"We did have coaches say, 'We always taught [ballcarriers] that … your idea is to lower your head and get as many yards as you can,' " said Rich McKay, chairman of the competition committee. "The answer to that is, 'Yes, it was. But no, it can't be.' You've got to teach them now that he's got to pick a side of that person in front of him and try to get as many yards as he can, not be lowering his head and trying to do it wrong."