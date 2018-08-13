NFL: Jaguars suspend Jalen Ramsey and Dante Fowler

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with linebacker Tony Washington, outside linebacker Davond Dade and defensive lineman Francis Kallon. The Titans also announced they waived linebacker and tight end Nick DeLuca and defensive back Josh Kalu. ... Newly signed veteran cornerback Marcus Williams and safety Robert Nelson have joined the New Orleans Saints at training camp. The roster moves give the Saints two players in the secondary named Marcus Williams, the other being a second-year safety and 2017 second-round draft choice. ... The Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Christian Hackenberg and waived rookie offensive lineman Ian Park. ... The Buffalo Bills signed defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker after reach-ing an injury settlement with John Hughes, who injured his groin during the team’s preseason-opening 28-23 loss to Carolina on Thursday.