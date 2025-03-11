Former Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton reportedly agrees to deal with Chiefs

Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in November.

The Chargers hoped to retain much of the squad that Jim Harbaugh called his “favorite ball team,” but two days into the free-agency negotiation period, that plan is proving difficult.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports, becoming the second defensive starter to take a new deal during free agency.

Fulton started a career-high 14 games with 51 tackles and his first interception since 2022. The 26-year-old joined the Chargers as a free agent on a one-year deal hoping to revitalize his career after hamstring injuries slowed him down during the previous two seasons. He used the career year to earn a longer-term deal somewhere else, similar to defensive lineman Poona Ford. The nose tackle who anchored the Chargers’ run defense will bolt to the Rams on a three-year deal.

Fulton’s departure could be mitigated by the arrival of free agent cornerback Donte Jackson, who reportedly agreed to terms with the Chargers on Monday after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Fulton left the Chargers secondary, the team re-signed safety Elijah Molden before free agency began.