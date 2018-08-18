NFL: Raiders president looks at Reno for future training camps

The Oakland Raiders are considering holding training camp in Reno when the team moves to Las Vegas before the 2020 season.
Team President Marc Badain toured potential training sites Thursday at the University of Nevada and two high schools.
He told reporters following the tour with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and others that he is committed to making sure the training camp is in northern Nevada.
Badain said the decision will be based partly on where the team does its offseason training. He said the Raiders scouted three dozen sites before picking their current training camp site in Napa, California.
Schieve said she'll do what she can to bring the Raiders to Reno but won't support the use of local tax money to get it done.
AP source: Browns, Dez Bryant still talking but no deal
Dez Bryant and the Browns are in a holding pattern.
The free agent wide receiver concluded his visit with Cleveland on Friday without agreeing to a contract, but “conversations continue” between the sides, a person familiar with negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.
A three-time Pro Bowler during eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Bryant and agent Kim Maile met with Browns officials at team headquarters Thursday. The discussions carried over to a second day, ending with a promise to stay in touch.
It's not known if Bryant has left town. The Browns host the Buffalo Bills in an exhibition game Friday night.
One of the NFL's top receivers, the sometimes temperamental Bryant was cut by Dallas in April. Although the Browns are coming off a 0-16 season, Bryant is intrigued about joining them.
The 29-year-old reached out to general manager John Dorsey after watching the team on HBO's “Hard Knocks.”
Bryant is also friends with wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with Miami who came to Cleveland in a trade.
The Browns have significantly upgraded their talent and there is renewed optimism about a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since 2002. If Bryant signs, the Browns would have three Pro Bowlers — Bryant, Landry and Josh Gordon — on their roster. Gordon is not with the team to deal with health issues, but the Browns are confident he'll be back this season.
Seahawks sign linebacker Erik Walden, release defensive end Marcus Smith
The Seahawks added veteran linebacker Erik Walden on Friday and terminated the contract of defensive end Marcus Smith.
Smith spent 2017 with Seattle and re-signed with the team this offseason on a one-year deal. However, the former Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick had missed the last few days of practice due to a personal matter and the Seahawks released him so he could tend to those issues.
Smith spent all of last season at defensive end for Seattle, but has been used as a strong-side linebacker in training camp.
Walden is a 10-year veteran who spent last season with the Tennessee Titans and the previous four years with the Indianapolis Colts.