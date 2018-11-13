NFL could move Rams-Chiefs game from Mexico City because of poor field conditions

Mexico City is in jeopardy of losing its marquee Monday Night Football game between the Rams and Kansas City Chiefs because of poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The NFL confirmed Tuesday morning it is looking into the condition of the playing surface after a concert nine days before kickoff left it in serious disrepair.
“We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL quality surface for our game, and we are looking forward to kicking off in Mexico City on Monday night,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a written statement.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the league was considering moving the game, which will be aired on that network and is the premier matchup of the season, pitting two 9-1 teams.
If the game were to be moved, it would come back to the Coliseum, because the Rams are the home team. Both the Rams and Chiefs have their bye week after the Mexico City game, so it’s conceivable it could be played a week later to help with logistical concerns such as ticket sales. However, it’s unclear how it being a Monday night game would complicate that flexibility.
There is a previously scheduled meeting in Mexico City on Tuesday of game planners, and the field condition likely would be the most pressing topic. There almost certainly would be a decision within the next 48 hours about how to proceed.
The NFL has contingency plans in the event games need to be moved. The home team of an international series game also has to have its home stadium available in the event a game has to be relocated.