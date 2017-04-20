Rams open 2017 season at home vs. Indianapolis

The NFL released the 2017 schedule on Thursday. Here is a look at the Los Angeles Rams’ games. (All times Pacific.)
Sept. 10 INDIANAPOLIS, 1:05 p.m., CBS
Sept. 17 WASHINGTON, 1:25 p.m., Fox
Sept.21 at San Francisco, 5:25 p.m., NFL Network
Oct. 1 at Dallas, 10 a.m., Fox
Oct. 8 SEATTLE, 1:05 p.m., CBS
Oct. 15 at Jacksonville, 1:05, Fox
Oct. 22 ARIZONA at London, 10 a.m., Fox
Oct. 29 Off week
Nov. 5 at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m., Fox
Nov. 12 HOUSTON, 1:05 p.m., CBS
Nov. 19 at Minnesota, 10 a.m., Fox
Nov. 26 NEW ORLEANS, 1:05 p.m., Fox
Dec. 3 at Arizona, 1:25 p.m., Fox
Dec. 10 PHILADELPHIA, 1:25 p.m., Fox
Dec. 17 at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., Fox
Dec. 24 at Tennessee, 10 a.m., Fox
Dec. 31 SAN FRANCISCO, 1:25 p.m., Fox
