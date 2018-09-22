Rams receivers eager for quarterback Jared Goff to attempt more deep passes against Chargers

Linebacker Mark Barron (Achilles tendon) did not practice. He is listed as doubtful and is expected to remain sidelined. Michael Brockers (shoulder) and center John Sullivan (ankle) were full participants and both are expected to start Sunday…. The Rams attempted and converted three two-point conversions last week after kicker Greg Zuerlein injured his groin during warmups. The Rams signed Sam Ficken to take Zuerlein’s spot, but McVay said a decision to go for two points after touchdowns would be dictated by the “flow” of the game. “You do feel good about Sam,” McVay said, before jokingly adding, “Hopefully, we don’t get in a situation where he gets injured right before the game.”