Jackie Slater and Jack Youngblood among former Rams to announce draft picks

Pro football Hall of Famers Jackie Slater and Jack Youngblood are among former Rams players who will announce the team’s draft picks on Friday and Saturday.

The Rams do not have a first-round pick in Thursday night’s first round, so their initial selection will be made Friday with the fifth pick in the second round, the 37th overall selection.

The Rams have eight picks in rounds two through seven.

Youngblood, a seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end during a career that spanned from 1971 to 1984, will announce the second-round pick from the draft in Philadelphia. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001. Former St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson will announce the third-round pick.

On Saturday, during a draft party for fans at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, former quarterback Vince Ferragamo will announce the first of two fourth-round picks. Former Los Angeles Galaxy star Cobi Jones will announce the other.

Slater, an offensive tackle inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001, will announce the fifth-round pick. The Watts Bears and Carson Pilots youth football teams will announce the Rams’ two sixth-round picks.

The NFL will announce the seventh-round selection.

The draft party will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The team announced that fans selected from those who registered to attend would receive tickets this week.

Along with Slater and Ferragamo, former Rams players LeRoy Irvin, Dennis Harrah, David Hill, Reggie Doss and Mike Lansford are scheduled to attend and sign autographs, the team said.

