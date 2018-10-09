Soccer! LAFC completes first step of journey

Gregg Berhalter, a former Galaxy player and assistant coach and now the manager of the Columbus Crew, is believed to be high on Klein’s list. But he’s also reportedly being pursued by the U.S. national team. Klein wouldn’t comment on whether Caleb Porter, his college roommate at Indiana and an MLS Cup-winning coach with the Portland Timbers, was under consideration. But that would seem likely since the embattled Klein is likely to consider loyalty an important trait in his new coach.