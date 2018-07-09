AAU basketball game turns into brawl as players, refs trade punches

The video begins with less than a minute remaining in a game between Chicago-based R.A.W. Athletics and the Houston Raptors at the LakePoint sports facility in Emerson, Ga. Three R.A.W. Athletics players loom over a referee, who is pushed and punched as he tries to get to his feet. When he stands, the referee escalates the situation by going after one of the players. The official soon rips off his shirt while being restrained.