Why do people keep punching police horses at Philadelphia Eagles games?

For the second week in a row, someone was charged with punching a police officer and his horse at Lincoln Financial Field on the day of a Philadelphia Eagles playoff game.

On Sunday, the incident took place while fans were tailgating outside the Linc about three hours before the Eagles hosted the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game, according to WTXF-Fox 29 in Philadelphia.

A mounted Pennsylvania State Police corporal attempted to disperse a crowd in one of the parking lots, but a man identified as Andrew Tornetta became verbally combative and refused to leave, police said. According to police, the officer grabbed Tornetta by the clothing in an attempt to maintain control, and the man punched the horse twice in the right front shoulder and then hit the officer just below his eye.

Tornetta then broke loose and attempted to flee into the crowd but was caught, according to police. His charges include aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Last week, Eagles fan Taylor Hendricks was ejected from the Eagles’ divisional round game against the Atlanta Falcons for being intoxicated and not having a ticket, according to WTXF. On his way out of the Linc, Hendricks reportedly approached a mounted officer and repeatedly punched the horse in the face and neck before hitting the officer in the legs.

Neither the officer nor the horse was injured, according to Philadelphia magazine.

Hendricks is charged with aggravated assault, taunting a police animal, simple assault and trespassing, according to court records.

CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. CAPTION William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii