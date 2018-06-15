Former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer arrested on domestic violence charge

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer on suspicion of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant at his Agoura Hills home Wednesday, according to department records.
Kramer, an Encino native who played for the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers from 1987 through 1999, was released on a $50,000 bond about 2½ hours after the arrest.
“Mr. Kramer was cooperative at the time of the arrest,” Sheriff’s Department Capt. Joshua Thai said in an email.
Further details about the alleged incident weren’t available.
Kramer, 53, survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound in August 2015, part of a series of difficult events for the family that included the death of one son from a drug overdose and the beating of another son at a house party.
“He is a very amazing man, a beautiful soul, but he has suffered depression since he was with the Bears,” his ex-wife Marshawn Kramer told NBC News after the suicide attempt. “I can promise you he is not the same man I married.”
Kramer, listed as a “sports coach” in arrest records, couldn’t be reached for comment.