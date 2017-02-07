Steve Sarkisian leaves Alabama to become offensive coordinator for Atlanta Falcons

Steve Sarkisian is headed to the Atlanta Falcons.

The former USC coach has agreed to become the offensive coordinator for the defending NFC champions, the Falcons announced Tuesday morning.

Sarkisian spent last season as offensive analyst at Alabama and was recently hired as the team’s offensive coordinator, replacing another former Trojans coach, Lane Kiffin. After Kiffin left the Crimson Tide early to concentrate on his new job as head coach at Florida Atlantic, Sarkisian called Alabama’s offensive plays in the College Football Playoff national championship loss to Clemson.

In Atlanta, Sarkisian will replace former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who is the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Shanahan’s final game with the Falcons was Sunday night’s overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

A former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at USC, Sarkisian was head coach at Washington from 2009 to 2013 before being lured away by the Trojans. That stint didn't end well, as Sarkisian was dismissed by USC during his second season for erratic behavior and alcohol-related issues.

Sarkisian filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against USC, alleging discrimination on the basis of disability and breach of contract. The suit was moved to binding arbitration last year. Per court records, the arbitration proceeding is scheduled to start in July.

He spent nearly a year out of football before being hired by Coach Nick Saban at Alabama.

“I told him we’d love to have him as part of the organization,” Saban said at the time. “Look, I’ve known him for a long time, and he’s a very, very good coach.”

Staff writers Nathan Fenno and David Wharton contributed to this report.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii

UPDATES:

9:55 a.m.: This article was updated with the Falcons’ announcement and more details.

This article was originally published at 9:25 a.m.