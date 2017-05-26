Check out Shaquille O'Neal's bare foot. You won't be able to take your eyes off his hideous big toe

Shaquille O’Neal is an analyst for “NBA on TNT.” His job is to provide some perspective for viewers.
And he did just that Thursday night for anybody who might have been thinking they’d never seen anything as ugly as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ blowout of the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
Shaq went barefoot during the halftime segment of the show, and this is what viewers were forced to see:
Yes, that grotesque growth at the end of the Lakers legend’s foot really is his big toe.
“I don’t do pedicures,” said O’Neal, stating the obvious.
If nothing else, it gave the TNT crew and seemingly everyone else on social media something to talk about for the rest of the broadcast.
But O’Neal, who is 10th all-time in points scored (28,596), may have gotten the last word.
“You know what those feet look like?” he said. “28,000 points.”
Twitter: @chewkiii