Check out Shaquille O'Neal's bare foot. You won't be able to take your eyes off his hideous big toe

Shaquille O’Neal is an analyst for “NBA on TNT.” His job is to provide some perspective for viewers.

And he did just that Thursday night for anybody who might have been thinking they’d never seen anything as ugly as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ blowout of the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

Shaq went barefoot during the halftime segment of the show, and this is what viewers were forced to see:

Charles Barkley and Kenny make fun of Shaq's ugly feet Charles Barkley and Kenny make fun of Shaq's ugly feet See more videos

Yes, that grotesque growth at the end of the Lakers legend’s foot really is his big toe.

“I don’t do pedicures,” said O’Neal, stating the obvious.

If nothing else, it gave the TNT crew and seemingly everyone else on social media something to talk about for the rest of the broadcast.

The Inside crew react to Shaq's hideous bare foot. The Inside crew react to Shaq's hideous bare foot. See more videos

But O’Neal, who is 10th all-time in points scored (28,596), may have gotten the last word.

“You know what those feet look like?” he said. “28,000 points.”

