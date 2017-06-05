Was Stephen Curry really taking a nap during the Warriors' Game 2 rout of the Cavaliers?

NBA fans don’t really need much of a reason these days to get mad at Stephen Curry or any other member of the Golden State Warriors.

They are the ones who have seemingly wrecked the postseason by plowing through every opponent, including the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two games of the NBA Finals.

Game 2 on Sunday night was actually close for a while, until the Warriors started pulling away in the second half on their way to a 132-113 victory.

With his team up by 12 early in the fourth quarter, Curry saw fit to take a little nap on the sideline — at least that’s how it looked in this screenshot from the telecast that quickly circulated on social media:

Hard to tell what’s really going on there. It looks like a member of the training staff might be kneeling next to Curry, so maybe he’s getting treatment, possibly for this collision with Cleveland’s Richard Jefferson late in the third quarter:

Or maybe Curry was just resting up after doing this to Cleveland’s LeBron James, also in the third quarter:

But whatever was actually going on with Curry on the side, many folks on Twitter took it to mean Curry thought the game was already in hand. And many — though not all — of those people thought that was a sign of disrespect.

By the way, Curry finished with a triple-double — 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists — with five of his points coming after the so-called nap.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii