Marriott's Wailea Beach Resort on Maui unveils its $100-million makeover

The warm welcome (more than just a friendly “aloha”) begins before you reach your room at the newly renovated Wailea Beach Resort - Marriott, Maui. Early arrival? No problem, you can shower and freshen up in the hotel’s new Arrival/Departure Lounge.

The resort hotel was set to unwrap its $100-million renovation last Saturday. It has had a head-to-toe makeover, from rooms to restaurants and swimming pools.

The 547 rooms and suites feature new contemporary furnishings designed to complement the nearby ocean. Amenities include screen casting from your mobile device plus music streaming and access to Hulu and Netflix.

And then there’s the Arrival/Departure Lounge, where travelers can unwind after a long flight. Personal showers and lockers in the lounge also are available to those who need to check out of their rooms before leaving the resort.

Popular Hawaiian chef Roy Yamaguchi is opening his latest restaurant, Humble Market Kitchin, at the newly remodeled Marriott resort in Wailea, Maui.

On the eating front, celebrated chef Roy Yamaguchi opens Humble Market Kitchin. One of the pioneers of Hawaiian fusion cooking, he will offer dishes that feature Chinese, Filipino, Hawaiian and Japanese influences. The restaurant, which offers indoor and outdoor dining, overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Food trucks too will be part of the culinary cuisine, with the Mo Bettah truck serving up local favorites such as poke.

New pools spread across the property’s 22 acres include two new Ohi pools, which are beside the beach and have ocean-front cabanas. The Nalu Adventure Pool offers fun for kids and families and includes a dive pool for scuba training. There’s also the Maluhia Serenity Pool for adults only, with an infinity pool and multi-level pool decks.

Refurbished rooms at the Marriott at Wailea feature contemporary furnishings and high-tech comforts including screen-casting and music streaming.

Using the website’s “flexible dates” feature, I found availability for rooms in January at prices as low as $313 a night.

Info: Wailea Beach Resort - Marriott, Maui, (808) 879-1922

