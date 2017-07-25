Mariah Carey will return to Vegas for handful of Christmastime concerts

Grammy-winning singer Mariah Carey finished her Las Vegas residency last week. But she’ll be back.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the name of Carey’s 1994 holiday hit, is also the name of the show to be staged Dec. 14, 16, 17, 20 and 22 in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. That’s where the pop singer just completed a two-year, 50-show residency called “Mariah: #1 to Infinity.”

Tickets for the holiday Vegas concerts are now on sale. They are priced from $5 to $250.

About the time as Carey returns to Vegas, her animated movie based on the holiday song is set to arrive in theaters. According to Billboard, the film will expand on the 2015 book in which a young Mariah decides all she wants for Christmas is a puppy named Princess.

One of the best-selling female artists of all time, Carey has sold more than 200 million records. In December, she launched a reality series about her life on the E! network called “Mariah’s World.”

Info: “All I want for Christmas Is You” at Caesars Palace, (877) 427-7243

