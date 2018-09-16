Listen to bands from a kayak and listen to the dulcet tones of the ukulele on a weekend full of variety

You can’t be bored on the upcoming Southern California weekend. Eat Greek treats, master the ukulele, play retro arcade games or watch a band from a kayak.
Pasadena
Show up hungry to St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church’s 60th Pasadena Greek Fest; you’ll want plenty of room for gyros, souvlaki, moussaka, feta fries and all things that involve filo. When you’re not eating, check out Greek folk dancing performances and live music by the Olympians, plus Olympic games and a Poseidon waterslide in the Kidzone.
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 21; noon Sept. 22 and 23
Cost, info: $4. Family-friendly. No dogs. (626) 449-6943, pasadenagreekfest.org
Torrance
You don’t have to be a musician to enjoy the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival. Celebrate the four-stringed instrument with ukulele workshops for all abilities, musical performances and Hawaiian food and beverages at Torrance Cultural Arts Center. For those who want to continue their uke mastery after the event, instruments will be available for purchase.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 22
Cost, info: $45. Family-friendly. No dogs. kalakoa.com/ukulele
Los Angeles
Play “Pac-Man,” “Donkey Kong” and more retro arcade games at Union Station’s first-ever Retrocade Experience, which will be in the station’s ticket concourse. Classic arcade snacks, drinks and more than 40 cabinet games from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s will be on tap. Enter a “Pac-Man” tournament in the evening, or relax to retro tracks in the arcade lounge.
When: 11 a.m. Sept. 22 and 23
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No dogs. lat.ms/retrocade
San Pedro
Nineteen dance companies will perform modern, ballet, folklórico and other styles at the outdoor San Pedro Festival of the Arts, produced by Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers. Entertainment between performances will include prize drawings, food trucks and crafts vendors. On Sunday, local band the Urban Renewal Project will showcase its soul-, jazz- and hip hop-inspired sound.
When: 11 a.m. Sept. 22 and 23
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No dogs. (213) 385-1171, lat.ms/sanpedrofest
Ventura
Fall may start Sept. 22, but you can still enjoy the end-of-summer climate with an outdoor concert Rock on the Dock at Ventura Harbor Village. Watch Fleetwood Mac tribute band Fleetwood Bac from the dock or right on the water (you can rent kayaks or paddle boats for an up-close view of the floating stage) or listen from nearby restaurants’ patios; a few keep the live music going after 6 p.m.
When: 3 p.m. Sept. 22
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs permitted. (805) 477-0470, lat.ms/rockonthedock
Big Bear Lake
Sundays are family day at Big Bear Lake’s 48th Oktoberfest, one of the longest-running German festivals this side of Munich. After a hearty lunch of bratwursts, pretzels and strudel, watch German dancers; enter a stein holding or log sawing contest; or stroll down the Budenstrasse (Avenue of the Booths) for crafts, candies, palm readings and more. Pre-purchased tickets recommended.
When: noon Sept. 23 (and every Sunday through Oct. 28)
Cost, info: $10 (free for children 13 and younger). Family-friendly. No dogs. (909) 585-3000, bigbearevents.com/oktoberfest