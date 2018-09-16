Listen to bands from a kayak and listen to the dulcet tones of the ukulele on a weekend full of variety

Fall may start Sept. 22, but you can still enjoy the end-of-summer climate with an outdoor concert Rock on the Dock at Ventura Harbor Village. Watch Fleetwood Mac tribute band Fleetwood Bac from the dock or right on the water (you can rent kayaks or paddle boats for an up-close view of the floating stage) or listen from nearby restaurants’ patios; a few keep the live music going after 6 p.m.