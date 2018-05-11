Mother's Day gifts that are all about travel and adventure

Americans will spend more than $23 billion this year on Mother's Day just to tell Mom how much they love her. Instead of flowers or brunch, why not spring for a travel adventure — and maybe even tag along? Here are five places Mom probably has never experienced.
Iceland
Ride through the wilds of southern Iceland on a weeklong (July 19-25) Mom and daughter horseback adventure. You'll see volcanoes, geysers, the famed Gullfoss waterfall, mountains and lakes in Thingvellir National Park and more after learning how to ride Icelandic horses.
Girls must be 10 to 16 years old. $2,295 per person, excluding airfare.
Info: Wild Women Expeditions, (888) 993-1222
Belize
Sneak off with Mom to a private island and snorkel along the Belize Barrier Reef, the world's second-largest barrier reef. Stay in a villa or over-water bungalow at Cayo Espanto, an island about 3 miles off the coast of Belize, and fly fish, scuba dive or just hang out.
Book by May 20 to receive a seventh night free. All-inclusive stays from $1,495 a night.
Info: Cayo Espanto, (910) 323-8355
California
Reward Mom with a surfing lesson from the pros at Malibu Surf Shack and a stay at the luxury Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica. Paddle by day, grab a picnic on the beach from Fig Restaurant, and then kick back at the hotel, steps from the Santa Monica Pier. Prices for two from $749 for the first night and $419 for the second night (two-night minimum required).
Available May 25 to Sept. 3.
Info: Miramar to Malibu at Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, (800) 257-7544
Florida
Take Mom on a day of reef fishing, a seaplane trip to Dry Tortugas National Park, one of the most remote and least visited U.S. parks, and a Jet Ski tour of the Atlantic shore. Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, Fla., offers the trip that includes daily breakfast and one dinner, and starts at $1,600 a night, with a three-night minimum stay. Available through Dec. 31, 2019.
Info: Noble Adventures at Ocean Key Resort & Spa, (800) 328-9815
California
Give Mom the gift of a girls weekend away with fitness instructor and author LaReine Chabut. These trips, called MomGevity Getaways, are designed for moms looking to "revitalize and recharge" while bonding with other moms, as they're described. An all-inclusive three-day stay at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., includes fitness and yoga instruction by Chabut as well as wine-tasting, spa treatments and hot tubs under the stars. It costs $1,499 for a private room and $1,199 for a shared room; price covers two nights and activities. Sept. 28-30.
Info: MomGevity Getaways or email info@momgevity.net