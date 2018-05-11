Mother's Day gifts that are all about travel and adventure

Give Mom the gift of a girls weekend away with fitness instructor and author LaReine Chabut. These trips, called MomGevity Getaways, are designed for moms looking to "revitalize and recharge" while bonding with other moms, as they're described. An all-inclusive three-day stay at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., includes fitness and yoga instruction by Chabut as well as wine-tasting, spa treatments and hot tubs under the stars. It costs $1,499 for a private room and $1,199 for a shared room; price covers two nights and activities. Sept. 28-30.