Chief Executive Officer

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)

Andy Mooney is a seasoned executive with nearly 40 years of experience in driving growth and transformation in prominent companies. He played a pivotal role in Nike’s success, serving as CFO, CMO, and leading key divisions. At Disney, he spearheaded the launch of the highly successful Disney Princess franchise as chairman of Disney Consumer Products.

Since joining Fender in 2015, Mooney has revitalized the brand as a consumer-first company. Under his leadership, Fender expanded its reach, hired its first CMO, and achieved pre-pandemic success. His recent initiatives include the establishment of the Fender Play Foundation, democratizing access to music education, advocating for Prop 28 to fund arts education in public schools, entering the recording and software space through the acquisition of PreSonus, and investing in direct-to-consumer strategies to engage new players in the music industry.