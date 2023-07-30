President & CEO

MemorialCare

Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D., is the president and CEO of MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit-integrated healthcare system in Southern California. Under his leadership, MemorialCare has achieved remarkable growth and financial success, pioneering innovative partnerships to deliver exceptional medical care and improve community health. With a career spanning several leadership positions within the organization, Arbuckle’s commitment to high quality accessible care is evident. Under his guidance, MemorialCare prioritizes pioneering research with over 300 ongoing projects, including the PATHFINDERS 2 Study for multi-cancer early detection.

Arbuckle’s accomplishments also include securing an exclusive direct contract with The Boeing Company and excelling in multiple Accountable Care Organization contracts. As a respected thought leader, he shares his expertise on various healthcare topics, serves on national advisory boards, and actively promotes high-value health benefit options for employers.