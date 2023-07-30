Founder & CEO

Cinergy Financial

Cindy Couyoumjian is a pioneering figure in the financial services industry, known for her unique brand and identity. She questioned the traditional investment portfolio, sounding the alarm on the 60/40 investment model ahead of large banks. Her innovative REALM multi-asset investment model showcases her brilliance as a financial innovator. As a best-selling author of “Redefining Financial Literacy” and “The Rise of Women and Wealth,” Couyoumjian has made significant contributions to the field.

She has also hosted her own radio program and is soon to host a television show on financial literacy. Consistently ranked among the top five financial advisors in Orange County, Cindy is a passionate educator who emphasizes the need for improved financial literacy in America. Her books serve as a call to action to enhance financial knowledge at both societal and individual levels.